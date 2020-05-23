Eid-el-fitri: Oyetola congratulates Muslim faithful

..Says ‘We must celebrate in moderation and in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines’

SIKIRU OBARAYESE, Osogbo

Governor Gboyela Oyetola of Osun State has congratulated Muslims in the State and across the world on the successful completion of the 1441 AH Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-fitri festival.

However, the Governor also urged Muslim faithful to celebrate the festival in moderation and in compliance with Coronavirus guidelines.

Oyetola in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, prayed Almighty Allah to accept all the acts of worship and supplication of the Muslim faithful during the just-concluded holy month.

The governor said though Ramadan has ended, Muslims must continue to reflect on and sustain the lessons and virtues of the month and replicate same in their daily lives, particularly in their conducts and dealings with others.

He said: “Although Ramadan has gone, we as Muslims, must not depart from the lessons and virtues of the spiritually-rejuvenating month. We must sustain the lessons the month had taught us and continue to replicate them in our daily lives and dealings with others. We must keep up with the good deeds we were known for during the month.

“Let us continue to exhibit the virtues of devotion, obedience, perseverance, love, tolerance, peace, sacrifice, forgiveness and generosity associated with the month of Ramadan. This way, we will become better Muslims and contribute to the betterment of the society we live in.”

Oyetola also urged Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to take advantage of this important celebration to pray against the current economic and security situation of the country as well as the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the whole world.

He noted that the pandemic ravaging the world challenges humanity and its faith in God, urging Muslims to hold fast to their faith in their creator in both times of prosperity and hardship in order to validate the sincerity of their faith.

He added that considering the huge blessings that come with the holy month, Nigerians and the world would come out of this war, stronger and better.

“COVID-19 has no doubt caused us unprecedented economic and health woes, but I believe that, with divine prayers and efforts put in place by government at various levels, Nigeria and the world will defeat the pandemic and come out of it stronger and better,” he added.

The governor encouraged citizens and residents of Osun to celebrate the Eid-el-firtri festival in moderation and in compliance with the subsisting COVID-19 rules and regulations of the State Government. He also charged them to show love and extend hands of support to the less privileged whose livelihoods have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Oyetola further noted that the lockdown directive imposed to check the spread of Coronavirus was still in force and warned against violation of the order, stressing that violators would not be spared by the State government.

“To this end, some regular activities during Eid celebration such as congregational prayers and other religious gatherings are suspended during this period. This is necessary to flatten the curve and prevent community transmission of the Coronavirus,” Oyetola added.

The governor also appealed to Nigerians and the Muslim faithful in particular to intensify prayers during the month of Shawwal for God’s intervention in the fight against Covid-19, noting that the month is a symbol of new life and renewal after the month of spiritual cleansing.

According to him, the current situation in the country has made it more compelling for people to reach out and show love to the vulnerable and the poor of the society.

