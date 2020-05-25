Eid-el-fitri: IBEDC congratulates Muslim faithful, counsels on safety during Salah

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the completion of this year’s Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid –el-Fitri.

This was contained in a goodwill message statement by the Chief Operating Officer of the Disco, Mr John Ayodele on Friday.

Ayodele urged Muslim faithful to continue to display the virtues and the morals of the Ramadan season, by being one another’s keepers, especially in these challenging times occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said IBEDC was conscious of its customers’ expectations of regular power supply during the holidays and assured that the company would not disappoint them.

The COO said: “Our technical crew is also available to rectify any faults that may arise during this period.

He pleaded with customers and all Nigerians to while celebrating, observe all the safety precautions as stated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Ayodele further urged customers to pay their bills to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the holiday.

He said, “Our payment centres are open during the holidays from 10 am -3 pm daily to attend to customers for bill payment, vending, enquiries and complaints, whilst we strictly adhere to all laid down COVID-19 safety protocols.”

“Also, customers can reach us via our Customer Care lines which will be open all through the holidays.

