Eid-el-fitr: Razak preaches peace, holiness, backs Sanwo-Olu on re-opening of Lagos economy

As Nigerian Muslims join their counterparts the world over to celebrate the end of Ramadan fasting, they have been urged to deeply reflect on its spiritual significance and continue to pray fervently to Almighty Allah for the early eradication of COVID-19 pandemic still ravaging the globe.

A former commissioner for public transportation in Lagos State and the Balogun- General of Epe, Chief Lanre Razak, who made the plea in his Sallah message, called upon Muslims and other Nigerians to always imbibe the virtues of piety, holiness, forgiveness, peace and fear of Allah (God) in their conduct.

He also threw his full weight behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s proposed gradual re-opening of the State economy as part of measures to easing earlier restrictions imposed by government following the outbreak of the Corona virus.

According to him, the step was imperative for the gradual return of socio-economic activities which had been paralyzed due to the disease and considering the special status of Lagos as the nation’s foremost commercial and industrial hub.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC while wishing the Islamic faithful a successful celebration, admonished them not to go back to the social and religious vices, which Ramadan abhors during their 29 or 30 days of fasting to further deepen their faith.

He said since this year’s Sallah is coming at a time the whole world is groaning under the devastating effects of COVID-19 which had resulted in shutdown of economies of most countries and loss of millions of jobs, governments at all levels need prayers more than ever before to contain the plague.

“As we celebrate the end of Ramadan, which is the month of peace, mercy and forgiveness of sins, may Almighty Allah grant us all our heart desires with the great sacrifice of Muslims observing the fasting for 29 or 30 days.

“We should use the opportunity to pray for the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors, other political office holders and those in leadership positions for continued God’s guidance and good health, especially at this time we face the challenges posed by COVID-19″, Razak, who is also a member of Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos State, stated.

He also urged the Muslim Ummah to pray for members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 headed by Mr. Boss Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and similar committees at the state level for their sustained efforts in containing the virus ravaging the nation and the world.

Chief Razak further enjoined Lagosians to continue to support the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in its determination to defeat COVID-19 by adhering strictly to the public safety directives and advisories as this is the only way we can break the chain of community transmission of the disease. These, he noted include regular washing of hands under running water for at least 20 seconds; maintaining physical and social distancing; non-gathering in either churches or mosques; using of alcohol based sanitizer; mandatory use of face masks, among others.

He commended Sanwo-Olu, members of his cabinet and frontline health workers for their persistent efforts at treating patients at the various isolation centres and preventing further spread of the pandemic across the state.

“Since Lagos is the nation’s commercial/industrial hub and what happens to the State would eventually affect the whole country because of the state’s strategic location as the major entry point to the country, Sanwo-Olu and his team of competent health professionals deserve commendation for doing an excellent job. For instance the number of patients managed and discharged from isolation facilities in Lagos State stands at over 600 though regrettably, some patients have also died”, he stated.

For a better society

Total Views: 31 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

