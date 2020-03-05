EFCC vs Saraki: Court to rule on final forfeiture of Ikoyi properties

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, opposed an application before a Federal High Court, Lagos, seeking final forfeiture of two of his Ikoyi, properties.

The said properties are located at 17 and 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had obtained an interim order of forfeiture on the properties in November 2019.

Saraki’s counsel, Kehinde Ogunwunmiju, SAN, informed the court that he was already a successful businessman with properties worldwide before he became a senator.

He demanded that the EFCC must satisfy the court that such properties formed part of proceeds of any unlawful act by the respondent.

Ogunwunmiju further argued that the EFCC was also stopped from re-litigating on the same properties because it had litigated on same before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) up to the Supreme Court but lost.

He said that Justice Taiwo Taiwo had made an order restraining EFCC from filing such a case adding that the order was still subsisting.

EFCC insisted that Saraki while serving as Governor of Kwara, was deducting N100 million from security votes to defray the loan.

EFCC counsel, Nnaemeka Omenwa, argued that the judgment of the CCT dismissing the case, did not vest property rights on Saraki.

He urged the court to rule against Saraki’s counsel.

Justice Mohammed Liman, who advised any interested party to appear and show cause why a permanent order should not be made on the properties, adjourned until April 24 for judgment.

For a better society

Total Views: 43 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

