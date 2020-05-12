EFCC returns $4, 040 to Brazilian victim of internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said it has returned $4,040 to one Debora Moreira, a Brazilian victim of internet fraud.

It also said Moreira has acknowledged the receipt of the money, which was recovered on her behalf by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the anti-graft agency.

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, affirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Part of the statement reads, “Moreira lost the money to Emmanuel Tope, a convicted fraudster, in a romance scam. EFCC commenced investigation of the scam in March 2019 and successfully recovered the money, prosecuted and got the fraudster convicted.

“The proceeds of crime was remitted into the victim’s account with Bank Itau S/A, Rua Ameirico Brasiliense, through the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

