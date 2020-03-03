EFCC hands over N263m looted Kwara funds to Gov AbdulRasaq

– – Gov. promises to use fund for social investment

MICHAEL OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has handed over the sum of N263 million allegedly recovered from public officers to Kwara State government.

Performing the official handing over of the cheque to Governor AbdulRaham AbdulRazq at the EFCC Ilorin zonal office, the Zonal head of the commission, Mr. Isyaku Sharu ,said the money was part of the funds looted from the treasury of the state internal revenue service as well as the 16 local government areas in the state.

He said about five billion naira was allegedly siphoned from Kwara internal revenue service and shared in the ratio of 30 to 70 percent among notable individuals in the state through their cronies.

Mr. Sharu explained that the EFCC was keeping track of the activities of all political office holders either appointed or elected to ensure sanity in the polity.

He noted that the state government would be informed of any financial irregularities against any appointee to enable it sanitise the system.

In his address, Kwara State Governor AbdulRaham AbdulRazq expressed satisfaction with the level of successes recorded by the commission in the state.

He said the achievements had vindicated both the commission and the state government of the allegations of victimization by the culprits.

AbdulRazq said the state government will invest the fund into it’s newly replicated social investment programme.

He assured that all fund given to the state government will be utilised judiciously.

