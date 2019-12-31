EFCC arrests Shehu Sani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested Sen. Shehu Sani.

Sani represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019.

According to a Newspapers not Daily Champion reports that Sani was arrested for alleged extortion of $20,000 (N7.2 million) from the owner of ASD Motors.

“He was said to have collected the $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors on the grounds that he is very close to the EFCC boss”, it quoted a source.

“He was subsequently arrested and granted administrative bail while he refunded the money to the victim.

“He was asked to report but made himself incommunicado. He must have been scamming a lot of people, dropping the name of the EFCC boss.”

For a better society

Total Views: 69 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

