EFCC arrests man with fake $10,000, Ferrari in Banana Island

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday arrested a suspected fraudster identified as Mark Obisesan for being in possession of suspected fake traveller’s cheque worth $10,100.

Obisesan who was accused of not having any known source of livelihood by the anti-graft agency, was arrested at his residence in Banana Island, Lagos.

The anti-graft agency recovered a Ferrari 488 car, two i-phones, one Samsung phone, a laptop and ATM cards from the suspect.

Before coming to Nigeria, the suspect was learnt to have served a 12-month jail term for Internet fraud in the United Kingdom.

The suspect has, however, been granted provisional bail.

