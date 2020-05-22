Edo State gets new REC for Governorship polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has deployed a new Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC to Edo State. He is Johnson Alalibo who takes over from Emmanuel Hart.

This is coming barely four months before the September 19 Governorship election in the State.

On assumption of duty, Alalibo said the Commission has no plans to postpone the Governorship election amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commission is to publish a new policy document on Monday that will guide the conduct of the September 19 polls to protect the health of the citizens participating in the exercise as voters candidates and officials.

