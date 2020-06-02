Edo Poll: Why PDP threw governorship ticket open to all zones – Guber aspirant, Ikhine

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic
Party, PDP, Mr Gideon Ikhine, on Tuesday in Abuja said the leadership
of the party in the state did not zone the governorship ticket of the
party.
Mr Ikhine made the declaration during an interactive session with
journalists at the PDP national secretariat after submitting his
nomination and expression of interest forms.
According to him, the PDP has been out of power in Edo state in the
past twelve years and in the wisdom of the party leaders they decided
to throw the ticket open to the three zones in the state.
He declared that the PDP stands a good chance of winning the
governorship election if the party picks its candidate from Edo
central zone as no PDP candidate from the zone has ever lost the
governorship election.
“As you know in Edo state in the last 12 years we have been in the
opposition. In the Last election if you recall we fielded Pastor
Osagie Ize-Iyamu who was from Edo south and we lost that election.
Before that we fielded another candidate from Edo south and we lost
that election.
“So in the wisdom of the party leadership under his leadership Chief
Lucky Igbinedon, the party leaders met at this time that we don’t need
to zone it to any party of the state.
“So the governorship is open to every part of the state so that we can
get the best candidate. Like you know I am from the central. Central
has never fielded any candidate for governorship in Edo state and
lost.
“What is playing out now is what played out in 2007, when the chairman
of the party was from the central and also the governorship candidate
then Prof Osunbo was from the central and those people won that
election.
“I seem a similar thing playing out again. The present chairman of the
party Dr Anthony Azigbemi is from the same place with Prince Solomon
Agbuele, who led us to victory in 2007.
“And Osunbo then is from the local government where I come from, who
won the governorship then in 2007. So, if you are a student of history
you know when God want to do his things, His patterns are always
right, God does not change His pattern. He does them in the same way.
“So I want to assure you by the special grace of God and by hard work
and the strong will he has put in me, the days of PDP being in
opposition in Edo state will be over this year.”
Ikhine added that from latest revelations from rival All Progressives
Congress, APC, factions the PDP has been vindicated that it was rigged
out of the last governorship election.
“If you listen to what has been going on they keep telling us how they
rigged PDP out. Be rest assure thus time the vote of everybody in Edo
state will count.”
Responding to a question on his agenda for Edo state, Ikhine said: “I
am coming with strong industrial experience. I am coming with strong
capacity to liberate my people in Edo state from darkness to light.
“If you look at my vision for Edo state I said Edo is going to be a
destination of choice for anybody coming into not just to Nigeria but
to Africa because we have things that we can develop that can make us
to be self sustaining and I am going to focus more agriculture and
industrialisation of Edo state.”
