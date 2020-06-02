Edo Poll: Why PDP threw governorship ticket open to all zones – Guber aspirant, Ikhine

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic

Party, PDP, Mr Gideon Ikhine, on Tuesday in Abuja said the leadership

of the party in the state did not zone the governorship ticket of the

party.

Mr Ikhine made the declaration during an interactive session with

journalists at the PDP national secretariat after submitting his

nomination and expression of interest forms.

According to him, the PDP has been out of power in Edo state in the

past twelve years and in the wisdom of the party leaders they decided

to throw the ticket open to the three zones in the state.

He declared that the PDP stands a good chance of winning the

governorship election if the party picks its candidate from Edo

central zone as no PDP candidate from the zone has ever lost the

governorship election.

“As you know in Edo state in the last 12 years we have been in the

opposition. In the Last election if you recall we fielded Pastor

Osagie Ize-Iyamu who was from Edo south and we lost that election.

Before that we fielded another candidate from Edo south and we lost

that election.

“So in the wisdom of the party leadership under his leadership Chief

Lucky Igbinedon, the party leaders met at this time that we don’t need

to zone it to any party of the state.

“So the governorship is open to every part of the state so that we can

get the best candidate. Like you know I am from the central. Central

has never fielded any candidate for governorship in Edo state and

lost.

“What is playing out now is what played out in 2007, when the chairman

of the party was from the central and also the governorship candidate

then Prof Osunbo was from the central and those people won that

election.

“I seem a similar thing playing out again. The present chairman of the

party Dr Anthony Azigbemi is from the same place with Prince Solomon

Agbuele, who led us to victory in 2007.

“And Osunbo then is from the local government where I come from, who

won the governorship then in 2007. So, if you are a student of history

you know when God want to do his things, His patterns are always

right, God does not change His pattern. He does them in the same way.

“So I want to assure you by the special grace of God and by hard work

and the strong will he has put in me, the days of PDP being in

opposition in Edo state will be over this year.”

Ikhine added that from latest revelations from rival All Progressives

Congress, APC, factions the PDP has been vindicated that it was rigged

out of the last governorship election.

“If you listen to what has been going on they keep telling us how they

rigged PDP out. Be rest assure thus time the vote of everybody in Edo

state will count.”

Responding to a question on his agenda for Edo state, Ikhine said: “I

am coming with strong industrial experience. I am coming with strong

capacity to liberate my people in Edo state from darkness to light.

“If you look at my vision for Edo state I said Edo is going to be a

destination of choice for anybody coming into not just to Nigeria but

to Africa because we have things that we can develop that can make us

to be self sustaining and I am going to focus more agriculture and

industrialisation of Edo state.”

