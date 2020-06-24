Edo PDP Gov. pry: Imansuangbon dares Obaseki, vows not to step down

ISESELE EZEKIEL, Benin

Tension is mounting in Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ahead of the party rescheduled primary holding on Thursday June 27th as one of the governorship aspirants, Kenneth Imansuangbon vowing not to step down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Imansuagbon popularly known as rice man disclosed this when he spoke with news men in Benin City, Edo State capital on Tuesday.

Though he admitted that he is presently under pressure from party members nationwide to step down for the governor, he said doing so will amount to betraying the trust of his mass supporters after many years of struggle.

He said: “It is not about my not stepping down. I insist Obaseki should step down for me, that is my insistence. Do I step down 16 years of political stress, step down after 16 years of struggle, 16 years of intimidation and of followership.

“There is no house in Edo state I have not touched in the last 16 years. Are you saying I should abandon every home I have touched in Edo because Governor Obaseki is in the race? What I m saying is that what kind of democracy is this? It is unthinkable that I should step down for Obaseki”.

On what will be his fate if the Obaseki eventually wins the primary, Imansuangbon said: “If Obaseki wins in a free and fair process I will accept the outcome of the primary”.

He however, called on his party supporters and delegates to vote massively for him and not succumb to any form of intimidation in the exercise of their franchise.

