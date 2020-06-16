Edo: Obaseki’s deputy, Philip Shaibu dumps APC

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He announced his decision on Tuesday at a press briefing.

The development came hours after Governor Godwin Obaseki announced his exit from the APC.

On Monday, Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, Tony Aziegbemi, said Obaseki and his loyalists were set to join the party.

Aziegbemi disclosed that Obaseki’s deputy, Philip Shuaib, and the entire APC state chapter would soon be in the PDP fold.

