Edo NGOs demand justice for raped UNIBEN student

ISESLE EZEKIEL, Benin

Some non-governmental organizations(NGOs) in Edo state including market women have joined the chain of protests demanding justice for the female University of Benin, UNIBEN student, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa who was recently raped to death.

Edo State Attoney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omoregbe who equally joined the group led by Edo Women Development Initiative (EDWI) at the premises of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said Governor Godwin Obaseki administration is committed to arrest the ugly trend of rape culture in the state.

“We were all terribly shocked by what we are hearing about Uwa brutal experience. I will say we were further shocked by the news being peddled in social media, the story of Uwa being impregnated by a pastor that is why it is really important we come here.

“From the autopsy done on Uwa, it was clearly established that not only was she not pregnant at all, the girl was equally a virgin”

Spoke person for the group, Esther Obiyan who expressed sadness and dismay at the high rate of incessant rape and defilement, called on all stakeholders to join hands in the campaign against the menace

She called on the Edo state government and other relevant bodies to enact laws and review existing ones to protect the women and girls from rape being perpetrated by the males.

Chairperson, Edo Women Development Initiative, Mrs Rosaline Okosun who also decried rampant cases of rape in the state posited, “We need our children to be safe where ever they go. Nobody should tamper with them, no matter what they wear, it is nobody’s business. Even 3 months old child is being raped. We don’t want to die or live to see our children molested by anybody.

“We decided to come out to speak against rape, our mothers are no longer secure and safe, they go to the market even with the child on their back, they are not sure if the child is safe”.

