Edo guber: APC govs beg NWC over Obaseki

While the governors numbering about six led the chairman, APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu, insisted on indirect primaries, the NWC led by its chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said its decision to stick to direct primaries was irreversible.

Among the Governors, who made the visit include Plateau Governor Simon Lalong; Lagos State Governor Babagide Sanwo-Olu; Gombe, Mohammed Inuwa; Kano State, Umur Ganduje and their Ondo State counterpart, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

National Chairman, Oshiomhole led other members of the NWC like the National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, Mustapha Salihu, Acting National Secretary, Arch Waziri Bulama, among others.

Addressing the media after the meeting that lasted over three hours, Comrade Oshiomhole said: “We held a very fruitful conversation; you know it is one APC, there are no two APC; so, interacting and interfacing with our Governors is something that is part of our tradition, it is not something we just invented and today’s discussion was particularly helpful.

“So, we are very grateful to the chairman and members of the Progressive Governors Forum who have come all the way. What binds us together is so strong that coronavirus cannot put asunder. I was particularly excited

“We have since published our time table because under the law we are required to give INEC at least 21 days notice to monitor our primaries and to State the mode of our primaries and of course NEC had approved direct primaries for Edo. That of Ondo has not been discussed because that will come much later, because Edo will come about three weeks before Ondo.

“We have commenced the sale of forms, I think as of last Friday to my knowledge three people had picked the forms. I think by today more people have picked the forms. So we’re selling forms to all those who wish to buy based on the guidelines and of course as the Chairman of the Progressives Governors rightly said, we have ensured in our letter to INEC and even this morning we had a virtual meeting with INEC leadership we will conduct primaries taking into account the protocols on Covid-19 by the PTF and NCDC. I think everything has been going fine.

“You know that Governors are assets to our party and once a candidate emerged we all work and ensure that we do our best to persuade the people in the respective States to favour us with their votes and I am sure that by the special grace of God, the Ondo Governor is here, he did well and electorate are more sophisticated now so we have no fear about that.

‘Obaseki is not here but issues of primaries are well spelt out in our constitution and we are following it as strictly as possible. So, nothing to worry about at all”, he added.

Governor Atiku Bagudu, who responded on behalf of the governors also reaffirmed that the meeting was to discuss issues that have piled up especially between March 14th when the forum last met and agreed to meet with the national working committee under the leadership of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to discuss issues of interest to our party.

“Within the intervening period, many things have happened. we had a virtual conference where we commiserated with Mr President because of the challenges caused by the Covid situation. We also undertook that the delegation will visit Lagos to express sympathies with the Lagos people and our colleague for the able leadership je provided; Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu and also meet with our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss on the development in the polity particularly as affects our party. So, yes, a delegation was in Lagos.

“This meeting was not a continuation of yesterday’s meeting. This is a meeting with the national leadership of our party to discuss issues between the Governor’s Forum and party leadership that will lead to the progress of our party.

“On Edo, Ondo elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rolled out a time table and the national chairman is in a better position to speak on that.”