Edo govt flays misleading video on Dangote truck allegedly intercepted by NDLEA*

There has been a video circulating on social media with a footnote that a Dangote Truck was impounded in Benin City recently by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for allegedly conveying arms and ammunition and other contraband materials.

Edo State Government has since reached out to the NDLEA and can confirm that the video is completely misleading and that no Dangote Truck was at anytime impounded for carrying ammunition in Edo State.

The Commander of NDLEA, Edo State, Peter Bisong, stated that the truck in the said video was one impounded by his men in 2016, where the driver was found to have connived with some persons to transport cannabis. No arm or ammunition was impounded in that exercise in 2016.

The driver involved in that incident has since been tried in the High Court in Benin and jailed. The company, Dangote Industries Limited, was found not to have played any role in the crime and the truck has since been returned to the company. The company has also been consistent in issuing warnings that prohibit truck drivers from carrying any product other than Dangote products. Members of the public have also been urged to report erring drivers.

The general public is hereby advised to disregard the misleading video, even as those behind the promotion of the fake news and misleading message are urged to desist from such mischievous acts.

