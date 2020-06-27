Edo Gov: Obaseki nominates Shuaibu as running mate

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The Edo state Governor and the People Democratic party, PDP candidate in the September 19, governorship election, Godwin Obaseki has said his present deputy, Philip Shuaibu will be his running mate in the coming election.

Governor Obaseki who revealed this at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja while receiving the flag of the party from the National Working Committee said he chose Shuaibu because you don’t change a winning team.

He said, “What all these occurrences in the last forthnight tell me is that there is a hand of God that orders things. I want to commit to you that in line with the ideal and motto of this party, my deputy, by the grace of God, is going to be my running mate, for the September 19 election, because you do not change a winning team.

“I want to commit to you that we shall promote the ideals of this great party and you can always count on us. Whenever the National Working Committee calls on us, we will be there. We have no choice because from what I have seen from my brother governors in this party, what they have done and what they did for us in the party, revived my political career, I have never seen that level of commitment.

“I and my deputy are very grateful to this great party. Like I said, you will never know what God has destined for you. In our hours of tribulation, when we were pushed out in the rains and storm from our political party, you came out with that huge umbrella to give us cover and shelter. It was only when we entered the house that we then realised that this was the house we should have been in the first instance. Because we now saw that the values in the house are the values we cherish and the values we live for, values of justice, values of law and order, values of care for our people, putting the people first. These are the values we have always been in pursuit of, which we found in this new house in which we have been graciously accommodated.

“I must thank members of the National Working Committee, the quality of governance, the quality of response that I have witnessed, that have enabled us achieve much in less than one week because of the responsiveness of the national organising secretary. They followed up on every issue and every document. When issues came up, the National Legal adviser was there to respond to all our inquiries. The National Publicity Secretary checked on us every day.

“We want to tell you that we are very grateful and to assure you that the Edo people told us that ‘wherever you go, we will go’. On further consultation they told us that there was a party where most of us came from, go and explore the possibility of us going back there. So by the grace of God, we have no doubt that victory is going to be ours on September 19.”

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state who had earlier presented the report of the Edo governorship primaries which he chaired said the assignment was made easy by the understanding and cooperation of the aspirants.

“We were saddled with an assignment along with my colleagues governorship Seyi Makinde and other members of committee. We arrived there in the evening of the 24th, and we had series of meetings as per the tradition of the PDP family. We had four contestants by the time we got there. There were rumors, pleasant one for that matter that some of them might step down. But because of the legal implication we went the whole out. We discussed extensively with our host the chairman of the party in the state who hosted us very well and of course the hospitality of the governor cannot be overemphasized because it has really given us the impetus to do whatever we went there to do with a lot of ease and peace.

“There was no rancor. There was no confusion, our eyes were on the ball, with the scheduled all the contestants the rules and regulations established by the tradition of the party for holding primaries. We should be transparent free and fair. At the end of the day, we discussed extensively and three of the contestants muted the idea of stepping down voluntarily. Which they did the following day.

“To the witness of everybody in this world and in this country where they mention, that they voluntary stepped down because of the stallion qualities of Governor Godwin Obaseki and because of the kind of leadership we have given where consultations were held with the governor, my colleagues at the governors forum and the national working committee. And because this tradition is to make sure we bequeath service, infrastructure and good governance is one of their interests and put their interests behind one person that is everything.

“But because of the provision of the electoral act, we went ahead and held the primary and after the election we had 72 invalid votes and Governor Godwin Obaseki scored 1952 with the total votes cast being 2024. Everything went in line with the accredited voters and we have the results here with us.

“I’m very sure and confidently sure that Edo is going to fall in line within the realm of good governance of the PDP and I hereby submit the report with all the details and attachments.”

In his response, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said he was satisfied with the progress made in Edo and assured that PDP will return to power in the state.

He said, “We believe in one man, one vote. And we believe in transparency, free and fair election. This is the only party that can provide that.

“We all watched the exercise, before we came here, Nigerians have agreed that what happened at Edo was the best. It was free, fair and open for everybody to see. Members of the ruling party, the APC watched it through out the night and they couldn’t sleep.

“So we commend you and your team. We will continue to do more with our primaries and congresses to give confidence to our people. And to make sure that our party is for the people to believe in themselves and have confidence in themselves that they can participate. And our party is all inclusive. And as you can see our governors in the state we control are the best. We have the best governors, we have the best state with good.

“So we believe that in a few days, that the governor came from APC to PDP, he is enjoying his stay. This is a party of Justice, this is a party of equity, this is a party of fairness. The power belong to the people. It is not us, it is you, so the power belong to you.

“This party we have learn from our mistake, we have reform and we have come with open arms to embrace everybody. And make sure that this country belong to us all. We are not a sectional party, we will not be there and some part of the country will be crying. Nigeria belong to all us.

“Today we have taken an important step to ensure that Edo people believe in us. They believe in us and they will vote for PDP. So from Edo, we will move to Ondo and gradually to all part of the country.”

For a better society

Total Views: 29 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

