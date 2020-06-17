Edo community decries invasion, abduction of youth leader

ISESELE EZEKIEL, Benin

Residents of Kolokolo Community, Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha, Local Government Area, Edo State on Tuesday staged a protest over the whereabouts of the youth leader, Mr. Sunny Etchie , the Okaghele Of Kolokolo who was allegedly whisked away by unknown gun men.

The protesters accused one Johnson Asheleghe the Iyasere of Warri Kingdom and his cohorts of masterminding the 25 buses loaded with gunmen that invaded the community about nine days ago.

Spoke person for the group, Benson Ayokotse called on the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, the Police, DSS to declare the accused wanted and bring him to justice.

He said the youth chairman travails started when the accused made several failed attempt to coerced him to halt the ongoing construction of road from Kolokolo to Benin City.

“We are calling on Governor Obaseki and all the security agencies to help us talk to Johnson to help us release our brother, we want the Inspector General of Police to declare Johnson wanted because he is a threat, he once boasted that he was above the law, that the whole security agents in the state are under his control”, he stated.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor said the State Police Command will ensure justice and bring the abductors to book

On his part, the embattled Iyasere who had earlier granted an interview to a television station in the state before the escalation of the crisis, denied having hand in the abduction of the youth leader adding that his accusers were out to drag his hard earned reputation to the.mud.

Nigeria capable of tackling banditry, terrorism–Presidency

The Presidency has assured Nigerians that the nation’s armed forces are fully capable of dealing with the challenges of banditry and terrorism, urging more patience as the military takes appropriate steps to block gaps being exploited to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who has approved a joint military and police operation specifically targeted at combing Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States to rid the areas of bandits, assured that surveillance will be improved, with more night vision aircrafts already deployed under “Operation Accord’’.

The operation was launched three weeks ago.

According to a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity “Nigeria’s military has displayed its capabilities in the past and will show it again by dealing with the current challenges.

“President Buhari appeals to the people of Katsina State to be patient and supportive of the ongoing military operations in the state, while sympathizing with those who are bereaved, injured and lost properties.

“President Buhari admonishes that taking to the streets for protest could distract the military operations, urging “Katsina indigenes not to give up on the military who over the years have a strong track record of quelling crises once given enough time.

“The major forests in North Western Nigeria have been identified as home to the bandits in the region. The operation will clear all these forests,’’ he further assured.

