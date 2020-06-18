Edo Assembly shuts for 14 days for fumigation

The Edo State House of Assembly has been shut down for 14 days for fumigation of the Assembly complex.

In a statement, Acting Director, Administration and Supplies, Stephen U. Guobadia, on behalf of the Clerk of the House, said the leadership of the House has directed all management staff of the House to remain at home for 14 days until after the exercise.

According to him, “I am directed to inform all staff of Edo State House of Assembly that the Leadership of the House has instructed that all Management Staff remain at home for 14 days from Tuesday, 16th June, 2020. This is as a result of the fumigation exercise to be carried out in the Assembly Complex at three (3) different times.

“All Management Staff are advised to leave their phones open in case of further information.”

