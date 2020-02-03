Edo APC Crisis: Group suspends Oshiomhole former Political Adviser

Executive members, All Progressives Congress, APC, Uhunmwode local Government Chapter, Edo State have unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of Hon. Charles Idahosa, former political adviser to Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Consequently the group nominated Prof. David Osifo, a former Commissioner for Health and four others to henceforth pilot the affairs of the local government

They accused Hon. Idahosa of playing politics of fictionalization adding they resorted to suspend him from the party following his role in underdeveloping the local government with his self serving style of politics

The motion for the removal of the former political Adviser was moved by Hon. Joe Imansuen, former State Auditor and seconded by Hon. Roland Orobor, ward 6 in an enlarged party leaders and stakeholders meeting of the local government executives

Parts of the motion reads”The All Progressives Congress (APC), Uhunmwode Local Government Area Chapter has witnessed unpredented leadership failure under Hon. Charles Idahosa which has resulted in the underdevelopment of the Local Government Area.

“Hon. Charles Idahosa has appropriated our great party to himself and therefore runs and conducts the affairs as his privately owned limited liability company where he is both the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer”

“Charles Idahosa by his activities continue to compromise the growth of our great party by supporting and promoting factionalisation of our great party, as well as sabotaging genuine efforts by well meaning leaders and members of our great party aimed at attracting more people to our great party.

Reacting to the development, Hon. Idahosa said the gathering where he was purportedly suspended was not a meeting of Uhunmwode APC. Adding that the group was a congregation of the Edo Peoples Movement, EPM.

“The people there are working for the money Oshiomhole is giving them. Is Samson Osagie in APC? Is that Uhunmwode APC? Is Osagie Ize-Iyamu from Uhunmwode? Did you not see the people there? Is Ogiemwonyi Uhunmwode?”; Idahosa quarried.