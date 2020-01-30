Edo APC crisis deepens as Obaseki goes tough on Oshiomhole, others

…Says they risk expulsion from party

From the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, came a stern warning for the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his loyalists, threatening that they risk expulsion if they don’t desist from anti-party activities forthwith.

At a meeting on Wednesday with chairmen of the APC in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, the governor said anti-party activities carried out either by the suspended national chairman of the party or his allies in the Edo Peoples Movement, EPM would be dealt with decisively.

Obaseki specifically warned Oshiomhole to desist from his provocative activities or he may be forced, as governor, to invoke his powers to deal with him.

He said: “The party (APC) does not belong to him (Oshiomhole); it belongs to all of us. It is the members that make the party supreme and not one individual.

“We are warning the suspended national chairman that if he continues with his activities in the state, I will show him that I am the governor of the state. When he was governor, he would not tolerate the misbehavior he is exhibiting today.

“I have decided that if Oshiomhole comes to our state to disrupt activities of the state and party, we will deal with him. He stands suspended and in due course we will take appropriate action to expel him if he doesn’t behave well,” he warned.

Obaseki accused Oshiomhole of not supporting the APC while he was governor of the state, noting that “If there was any regret, it would be the elevation of Oshiomhole to the position of national chairman. My predecessor did not build the party in the state. With all the resources he had, he could not support the party.

“How can we be in power for 10 years in the state and do not have our own party building. As I speak, we are looking for our own land so that we will build our secretariat.

“I have authorised you to deal with anybody who wants to do anything contrary to the APC constitution. We will not allow destructive elements destroy our party.

“The president has urged us to build the party from the base, so anyone who cannot comply with the party structure should leave the party,” he added.

Obaseki while commending the party’s mobilisation committee for working hard to swell the ranks of the party, assured the APC LGA chairmen of his continued support.

In his remarks, Edo State chairman of the APC, Barr Anselm Ojezua, said Governor Obaseki remains the people’s choice in the Edo 2020 governorship election.

Ojezua commended the governor and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu for supporting the party in terms of resources and spending time with members, noting that the gesture was unprecedented.

The convener of the meeting and Chairman of the Edo APC LGAs chairmen, Mr. Ben Oghumu, said the forum was organised to commend the governor for his support to different levels of party and its members.

Meanwhile, Governor, Obaseki has set up an assets management agency to oversee the maintenance of public property in the wake of increased investment in public infrastructure across the state.

Speaking during the first Executive Council, EXCO meeting in the newly renovated Executive Council Chamber at the Government House, in Benin City, Obaseki reassured that his administration will grow, develop and move the state to an enviable height in terms of good governance.

He said his administration is committed to developing the state and improving the lives of Edo people, noting that the state government will not relent on its efforts at infrastructural renewal, industrialisation, and social development programmes across the state.

Obaseki noted that his government will ensure that all the projects under construction and those that have been concluded have maintenance plans in place, which must be strictly adhered to.

He said: “We have created a new assets management agency, which will have a comprehensive arrangement and plans for all government property.

“You have not seen anything yet, we pray God gives us a second term; Edo people will now know how government business is run and what government can do in transforming the lives of the people of Edo State.

“This EXCO Chamber is one of the various projects this administration has completed in line with the second pillar in our administration’s thematic pillars, which is to strengthen institutions. We want to make sure that the work environment for decision-making in government is world-class, technologically-driven and modern.

“You will agree with me that this EXCO Chamber is comparable to the best you can find anywhere in the world. We are not a government given to praises as there is much of work to do and there is no time to waste on what we have achieved,” he added.

