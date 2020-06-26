Edo activist threatens mass protest against Ghana over demolition of High Commission house

ISESELE EZEKIEL, Benin

A renowned Benin based socio crusader and activist, Patrick Eholor, has threatened to mobilize no fewer than one million Nigerians on a mass protest over the recent demolition of High Commission building in Ghana.

The Ghanaian Government had recently not only tendered an apology to Nigeria over the demolition but promised to rebuild the structure to avert a diplomatic row.

Apparently not satisfied, Eholor , founder, One love foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization condemned what he termed the prolonged silence of President Mohammadu Buhari on the issue, adding that actions of the Ghanaian non-state actor amounted to destroying the nation sovereignty

He made the threat in Benin City, Edo State capital while speaking on issues of national concern.

Eholor also expressed fear over subsequent and possible annex of the country by other neighboring nations if the Federal Government refuses to checkmate the ugly trend and demanded for the immediate recall of the Nigeria Ambassador to Ghana

He said: “It is sad that as at today (Friday) President Muhammadu Buhari has not addressed the issue. So, I am asking them to do something urgently because when the government refuses to speak for its citizens, as a responsible citizen I would have no choice than to mobilize one million people to the gate of Ghana Embassy”

Equally disturbed with the decision of the Federal Government to remove history as a subject in school curriculum, the activist said he would be left with no option but to approach court of law should the government decline to reinstate the subject

On the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki by APC Governorship Screening Panel, Eholor who relied on the provision of the Freedom Of Information(FOI) urged the Vice Chancellor and Chief Registrar, University of Ibadan(UI) to dig into the archive to unveil the academic qualification of the Governor as at when he gained admission into the institution

“I will not be here and allow people cast aspersion on my Governor, a very good friend. I m not seeking to run for election but anybody who is contesting election must have the requisite qualification,” he said.

