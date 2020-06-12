Edo 2020: Govt reads riot act to those importing political thugs to disrupt peace

The Edo State Government has warned that it would spare no resources within the ambit of the law to bring to justice any individual and group importing political thugs through riverine communities and other state borders with an intent to unleash mayhem on unsuspecting members of the public and compromise public health and safety in the state.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said reports of such movements of hoodlums have been received and the government would ensure that those culpable of such acts are identified, arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, “The Edo State Government has received intelligence reports that some unscrupulous politicians are mobilizing hoodlums from neighbouring states to come into Edo through the riverine communities and other land borders, to cause mayhem.

“We want to put the public on alert and warn them to be wary of strange faces and movements in their neigbhourhoods. Once such suspicious persons are identified, members of the public are advised to alert security agencies and the government so that appropriate action will be taken.”

Osagie warned that the state government will exert the full weight of the law in ensuring that individuals and groups who violate extant laws aimed at protecting and safeguarding the people are brought to book, adding, “We will ensure that the people are safe this period and anyone who goes against the law would be severely punished in line with the provisions of the law.

“In this light, we warn those stockpiling arms and plotting to cause mayhem to be assured that the government would spare nothing in ensuring that they are identified, arrested and brought to justice, no matter who they are.”

Osagie cautioned parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and wards and also be vigilant to identify suspicious persons in their communities who may compromise the peace of their communities and report such persons to security agencies in the state.

