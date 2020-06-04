Edo 2020: Court adjourns suit challenging Ize- Iyamu APC membership for June 17

By Isesele Ezekiel, Benin

A High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State has adjourned for determination the suit challenging the All Progressives Congress; APC membership of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to contest the September 19, 2020 governorship election .

The claimants, Pastor Kenneth O Asekhomhe, Mr. Benjamin Oghumu, Mr. Matthew Ogbebor and Mr. Unweni Nosa in suit no HAB/05/1/20, approached the court to establish whether the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu (defendants) have not breached the party’s constitution for giving the latter waiver to contest in the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.

Their originating summons stated thus whether Article 31(2) of the All Progressives Congress constitution (as amended) is not in conflict with section 177 (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended as it relates to the qualification for election to the office of a governor of a state.

Whether having regards to the provisions of Section 177 (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, the 1st defendant can validly grant a waiver to the 3rd defedant to make him eligible to contest the 1st defendant’s primary election with a view to nominating and/or sponsoring him as its candidate to contest the 2020 governorship election of Edo State of Nigeria.

And whether having regard to the provisions of Articles 31 (2) and 31(3) (ii) of the Constitution of the APC 2014 (as amended), the 2nd defendant can validly grant a waiver to the 3rd defendant without the approval of the National Executive Committee of the 1st defendant and without the 3rd defendant formally applying for such waiver through his claimed ward, local government area, state and zonal committee of the 1st défendant.

Journalists were not allowed into the court premises however Barr. Famous Osawaru, a member of the legal team to the defemdant, said the judge having listened to both counsels, adjoined the case to June 17, 2020.

“So, what they are actually asking the court is to interpret whether he is qualified to contest the governorship election.

“So, they have an ex parte injunction. They also filed interlocutory as well as originating process by way of originating summons but after several arguments because counsel have already entered defense for the defendant, the court now said there is no way they can take interlocutory injunction or interim injunction restraining anybody anymore.

” The best thing the court will do is to go into the main matters; to look at the merits of the case.

” So for now, the matter is adjourned to June 17, at that time we must have filed all processes, nothing like order for injunction or restraining anybody, let us look at the substance of the matter. So, we are giving 10 days to file our response while the claimants were given two days to reply.

“So, on the 17th is for us to come to court and argue the substantive matter before the court. And the court will adjourn for rulings”, Osawaru said.

