Edo 2020: Bauchi hopes for good outing in Nat’l Sports Festival

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Ahead of the 2020 National Sports Festival slated for Edo State ,the Bauchi State Government has reiterated it’s commitment to ensure that the state contingents to takes its rightful position at the Festival .

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said this while receiving the Unity Torch for the 20th National Sports Festival at the Government House Bauchi on Monday.

The Governor who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Ladan Salihu said the present administration is committed towards sports development.

According to him, the Governor ”s administration has renovated the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium by installing artificial austro turf that resulted the returning of the state owned team, Wikki Tourist to its home ground after spending two good seasons away.

He added, “I cannot emerging how Edo National Sports Festival will take place without Bauchi State, we will ensure that our contingents did not only participated but ended up with good outing”.

The Speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abubakar Sulaiman , in his address, promised to give all the needed support to the State contingents, so as to excel in the festival .

Abubakar Sulaiman then assured that they will be in Edo to provide all the necessary support to the State athletes to make the state proud during the competition.

Speaking also, the state Director of sports, Alhaji Maikudi Maikasuwa accompanied by the North East Zonal coordinator, Mohammed Kabir Datti revealed that the Unity Torch is in Bauchi State to display the sign of peace and unity before going round other states in the region and the nation entirely.

For a better society

Total Views: 43 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

