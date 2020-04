L-r …Prelate Chaplin (MCN) Very Rev Jeremiah Shittu, Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria His Eminence Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu- Uche , and Youth Coordinator (MCN) Rev Yemi Alaran , during a special prayer for the nation to mark the Easter Service with his house hold by the Prelate (MCN) held at his residence in Lagos 12/4/2020… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI .

