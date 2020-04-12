Easter: Sanwo-Olu ,Obasa, felicitate with Christians, call for unity to defeat Coronavirus

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Christians in the State on the commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, urging them to emulate His virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion.

Also, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Midashiru Obasa, has said, more than ever, Nigeria and its citizens desire unity, love and special courage to come out victorious against COVID-19.

Sanwo-Olu urged Christian faithful in the State to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers in other faiths in the State.

He noted that “good neighbourliness, selflessness and patience were among the several lessons taught and exemplified by Jesus Christ”.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu reminded Lagosians that the events leading to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ were epochal in the annals of Christianity and humanity.

The Governor therefore enjoined every citizen to reflect on how best to positively impact the lives of friends, colleagues, neighbours and family members.

He added that ‘‘as Christians, this period offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation.’’

“The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ typified love, affection and tolerance. It also marked the end of evil and beginning of good deeds.’’

With the corona virus pandemic threatening to bring the entire world to its knees, Sanwo-Olu said the occasion of the resurrection of Jesus Christ should be a veritable avenue for all to show more love, kindness and care for one another.

The Governor said the citizens should join hands with the government in the fight against what he described as the common enemy.

“We must brace up and be ready to confront this scourge with uncommon resolve and dedication. We must not be deterred by the speed at which it is spreading, rather we must work harder to eradicate the pandemic and all that it stands for. As a government, we will do everything within our powers to rid the State of this unwanted guest.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended Lagosians for their steadfastness, resilience and cooperation with his administration since his assumption of office. He assured them of his administration’s commitment to good governance and people-oriented programmes.

In his goodwill message, Obasa said Christians in the country should align with government as they mark this year’s Easter celebration amid the challenge of a spreading virus that has kept some states, including Lagos, on lockdown.

In a statement released on Sunday, RT. Hon. Obasa, who doubles as the chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, noted that where unity exists, the people show obedience to law, order and every other directive aimed at resolving challenges.

The Speaker commended the executive arm of the Lagos State government headed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the leadership roles and perfect steps it had taken since COVID-19 hit Lagos.

According to him, the state government urgently desires massive encouragement from the residents at this trying time when courage is needed to tackle the spreading virus.

“This was why members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, in the wake of COVID-19, met and passed a bill granting more powers to the governor in the face of the efforts to tackle the virus.

“The bill also stipulates the roles the residents are expected to play if we all agree that COVID-19 must be eradicated in Lagos, the state that is known to be a mini-Nigeria.

“At this critical time in our history, we must not only cry to God or get closer to Him, we must follow up by ensuring strict adherence to directives.

“We have been told about washing of hands with soap and water, using hand sanitisers where possible, maintaining social distance, and giving special attention to our health.

“Government’s best can only reflect positively where the residents are determined to show support and love for their neighbours at this time,” he said.

He urged his constituents and the residents of the state to remain safe and cautious while the lockdown persists.

