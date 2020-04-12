Easter: Governor Wike urges Rivers people to continue to pray for God to heal land

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has wished the good people of the state a Happy Easter celebration, urging them to continue to pray for God to heal the land.

In an Easter Message, Governor Wike said:

“I wish you all a happy Easter celebration, while trusting on your prayers for God to heal our land and see us through.”

Governor Wike thanked Rivers people for their support and urged them to continue to work with the State Government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said: “Thank you for your support and cooperation as we work collectively to keep our dear Rivers State safe and secure from Coronavirus and other afflictions.

The Governor added: “Let me appeal to you to continue to hold on to our hopes and prayers; as we are at the moment the envy of many other States for the way God has helped us to keep COVID 19 away from our State.

“This weekend is Easter, which is a time we are all bound by our faith to celebrate the death and resurrection of our Saviour, Jesus Christ.”

Governor Wike expressed gratitude for the public support from Rivers people in the fight to stop the spread of coronavirus, saying: “I just want to say thank you for your kind understanding in the midst of the troubles you are made to endure at these trying times.”

“As a Government, our conscience is clear and we intended no harm whatsoever to anybody. All the measures we have taken so far, and all that we have done are in the best interest of our State and for the general good of our people.”

