Easter: Catholic Bishops plead for the poor and needy

As Catholics all over the world join other christians in celebrating Easter, the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze has harped on the need not to forget the poor and needy.

This call was also echoed by the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins in his Easter message.

Most Rev. Akubeze who is the Catholic Archbishop of Benin City, Edo State in his Easter message titled…The Resurrection of Christ brings us hope, stated:

“We know that to share in the pains of others is a demonstration of true love. At this difficult and challenging moment, we must endeavour to remember the poor, the needy, the widows and widowers and try to provide material and financial aids for them so they can celebrate Easter.”

The prelate further urged Catholics to pray for health workers who at this time are in the fore front of the battle against Coronavirus.

“We should also not forget to pray for our Medical Personnel who are on the front lines, fighting this scourge,(Coronavirus) for God’s protection… we pray for all who have been infected, for God’s healing and restoration. Finally, for all who have lost loved ones, we pray for consolation and eternal rest for all who have died.”

Most Rev. Akubeze stressed that hope is at the heart of the resurrection message.

“As we celebrate the resurrection of Christ, my dear friends, I encourage us to be joyful in hope (Romans 12:12). That God suffers in solidarity with those who suffer should engender hope rather than resignation.”



Most Rev. Martins of Lagos Archdiocese on his part in his Easter message charged government, corporate bodies, religious groups and all well meaning Nigerians to continue in their charitable gestures, providing the necessary palliatives, including food items, for the most vulnerable and needy at this time.

“…by God’s Grace, the scourge (Coronavirus) would soon be over,” Most Rev Martins prayerfully assured.

