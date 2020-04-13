Easter: Be peaceful, law abiding, Anglican Church admonishes Nigerians

The Lagos Diocese of the Anglican Church in its Easter Message signed by Diocesan and Missioner, The Rt. Rev. Dr. Humphrey B. Olumakaiye,admonished Nigerians to be peaceful and law-abiding.

According to the Church, Nigerians need not entertain fear but they should be peaceful in their minds.

“Today, around the world, fear, loneliness and stress have become companions in homes, and is becoming boring. Social and spiritual interactions are thwarted, not by choice but by circumstances beyond our control.

“Some Churches are afraid this pandemic may consume them, many are afraid because of bills. Some are afraid of losing their members”, Olumakaiye stated.

Quoting (Isaiah 41:10), the Church said: “Fear not I am with you, be not dismayed, I am your God I will help you”, adding that “This is not the time for the world to start any blame game, but a time to be united in prayers. It is not the time to be competing on how we can outshine one another, or display our wealth. It is a time to seek God for help to heal our world”.

Emphasising the need to remain peaceful that passes all understanding, the Church stated: “And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. You need peace that the world cannot explain.

“Paul tells us that the peace of the resurrected Jesus will keep and guard your heart and mind! The peace will surround your heart and mind, just as a band of Israel soldiers would keep dangerous nuisances from entering city of Jerusalem- shalom”.

The Anglican Church Easter Message further said: “ Let my peace keep your hearts and minds. Because I don’t know how you can avoid not touching your face! Whatever you cannot control, invite Christ.

Since what is inside you is that which rules you, peace rises up and conquer your entire being.

“Before Jesus gave the disciples power in Acts 1:8, the first thing he gave them was His peace. The guarding peace will always paralyze all efforts of the devil to attack you. In every situation you face today and every day, God’s supernatural peace rises up to dominate your heart and protect your mind and emotions”.

