€45m Ndidi is Eagles most expensive player

Leicester City’s midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is the most valuable player in the Super Eagles squad currently.

The outstanding Premier League season for the 23-year-old has seen his value increase by 30 per cent and is now valued at €45m, according to transfer specialists Transfermarkt.

Ndidi has made 29 appearances and scored twice in all competitions this season.

Also the market value of Eagles forward star, Alex Iwobi, faltered from €40m to €32m while Kelechi Iheanacho’s stock rose from €12m to €15m in the latest market value updates.

The 23-year-old, who earned a recall to the Super Eagles after a long time out, has three goals and four assists in 12 Premier League appearances this season, while netting eight times in 18 games in all competitions.

The value of Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze did not change as they were rated €30m each and Ola Aina €10m.

Osimhen’s impressive form for Lille this season has since his stock rise as well. The 21-year-old Nigerian has scored 18 goals in 38 games.

Two other Super Eagles forwards, Moses Simon of Nantes and Belgium-born Cyriel Dessers of Heracles Almelo in the Netherlands also saw their transfer market value increase.

Simon, who is originally owned by Levante but currently playing for Nantes in the French Ligue 1, is now worth a fee in the range of €8m.

Across all competitions so far this season, Simon has struck the back of the net on nine occasions while setting up eight other goals in 30 appearances for Nantes.

Meanwhile, Dessers, who was valued at a meagre €1m before he joined Heracles, has seen his market value quadruple to €4m.

Dessers, who is the joint-leading scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie with 15 goals in 26 games, is set to realise his dream of playing for Nigeria. He has 18 goals in all competitions.

The duo Ramon Azeez and Leon Balogun are the least valued players in the Eagles, according to Transfermarkt. The pair is valued at €1m each.

For a better society

Total Views: 74 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

