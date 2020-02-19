DSS embarks on massive arrest of tanker drivers for embarking on strike

There was Pandemonium in Kano on Tuesday as the operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, went berserk against members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers who are closing filling stations in protest.

Already, reports indicates that several members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers have been arrested in Kano for what the DSS termed illegal actions of closing of filling stations.

An Operative of the DSS who doesn’t want his names in print said that they were able to opened eight filling stations short down by the PTD member’s.

He said, “We have arrested so many of them for closing down filling stations without justifications, This is because we cannot allow lawlessness in the State”.

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers have commenced indefinite strike over what they called daily harassment of their members by the Nigeria Customs Service.

They cried that for just moving around some Villages the Custom officials now use the Border town stopping of Sales of Petroleum to arrest them.

However, Customs had denied unilateral arrest of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, rather, they said they arrest those moving out of Nigeria with the products.

Spokesman of the Custom in Kano Danbaba had said they have arrested four trailers at a boarder town of Katsina State and already, they have released one tanker for finding out that it was genuinely taking product to road constructors.

For a better society

Total Views: 51 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

