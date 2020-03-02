DSS denies laying siege on Premium Times Editor, staff

The Department of State Service, DSS, has refuted the report making the rounds that its operatives are laying siege on Premium Times, an online Newspaper with its headquarters at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

It also dismissed the allegation that it has hacked the phones of one of the staff of the said organisation as false in its entirety, saying, “It is unfounded and just a needless sensationalism.”

DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya made this refutation on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Part of the statement reads, “There is no such operation at the moment by the Service targeted at the Premium Times, its Editor or staff.

“If there is any need for the DSS to discharge its duty, it sure has to do that with every sense of decency and in accordance with laid down procedures.

“Now, the Service is not anywhere near the news agency. Therefore, the report should be disregarded. It is fake news”.

