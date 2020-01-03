DSS arrests man over video depicting Buhari’s marriage to minister

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday arrested a man for creating and sharing a fake video depicting President Muhammadu Buhari’s marriage to a minister.

In October, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster and Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, denied on rumors of getting married to Buhari.

She issued a disclaimer after a Twitter account quoted as her commenting on the alleged affair.

Sadiya Farouq, via her handle (@Sadiya_farouq), tweeted: “It has come to my attention that a fake Twitter account @Sadiya_farouq_ has been created in my name.

“I wish to inform my followers and well meaning Nigerians to disregard the handle and any information posted on it. My official Twitter handle remains @Sadiya_farouq”

The social media was awash with speculation that the minister and the nation’s leader were dating and close to taking the alleged affair to the next level.

The rumor followed First Lady Aisha Buhari’s absence from Nigeria at the time.

Aisha later returned after weeks of her trip to Saudi Arabia and London.

