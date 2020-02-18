Dr Chizoba Obi, weds Dr Kelechi Isiugo at Our Saviour’s Church TBS Lagos

L-r ….Chairman of the Occasion Dr Ernest Ebi his wife Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi, with parents of the groom Vice Chancellor of Paul University Awka Prof Uche Charlie Isiugo-Abanihe,his wife Prof Mrs Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe.

L-r ….Vicar & Archdeacon of Ikoyi The Ven Ife-S –Okupevi, presenting the marriage certificate to Dr Kelechi Isiugo his wife Dr Chizoba.

L-r …Chief Mike Umeh his wife Mrs. Josephine, Lady Nkiru Anumudu husband Chief Willie Anumudu.

L-r… Lady Gloria Ikpeme,, Executive Vice Chairman, Techno Oil Limited, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, MON,President, Committee of Friends For Humanity (COFFHA) Chief Mrs. .Carol Ufere… Vice President, COFFHA Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun.

L-r… Prince Ike and Mrs. chinwe Iloghalu Dr. Raymond Obieri at the back is Mrs. Uche Onukwugha.

Dr Kelechi Isiugo his wife Dr Chizoba, pose with the brides family.

L-r.. Mrs.Priscilla Otti husband Nigerian economist, banker, investor, philanthropist and politician Dr Alex . Otti, Chairman Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Eme Ekeoma, his wife Barrister Ngozi, Princess Nkeiru Okoro Justice court of Appeal Honourable Justice Chinwe Iyizoba, (Rtd).

L-r… Lady Christie Onwuzulike, bride Dr Chizoba,, Mother of the bride Lady Uchenna Obi,,Dame Princess Karenate -Egbuson , Mrs. Edith Mike Ejezie .

Dr Kelechi Isiugo and his wife Cutting their wedding cake during the reception at KFA Events Centre Lekki Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

