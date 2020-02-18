Home Photo Gallery Dr Chizoba Obi, weds Dr Kelechi Isiugo at Our...

Dr Chizoba Obi, weds Dr Kelechi Isiugo at Our Saviour’s Church TBS Lagos

L-r ...Parents of the Bride Engr Sir Ike (Utuagbaigwe ( 111) Lady Uchenna Ifeoma Obi, their Children Dr Kelechi Isiugo , wife  Former Dr  (Miss)   Chizoba Obi  , parents of the groom Ven.Prof Uche Charlie Isiugo- Abanihe (Vice Chancellor of Paul University Awka} , Prof.Mrs Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, during  their wedding  at  Our savior Church TBS in Lagos at the  on 15/2/2020 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .  

L-r ….Chairman of the Occasion Dr Ernest Ebi  his wife Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi,  with parents of the groom Vice Chancellor of Paul University Awka Prof Uche Charlie Isiugo-Abanihe,his wife Prof Mrs Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe.

L-r ….Vicar & Archdeacon of Ikoyi The Ven Ife-S –Okupevi, presenting the  marriage certificate to  Dr Kelechi Isiugo  his wife Dr Chizoba.

L-r …Chief Mike Umeh his wife Mrs.  Josephine, Lady Nkiru Anumudu husband   Chief Willie Anumudu.

L-r… Lady Gloria Ikpeme,, Executive Vice Chairman, Techno Oil Limited, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, MON,President, Committee of Friends For Humanity (COFFHA)  Chief Mrs. .Carol Ufere… Vice President, COFFHA   Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun.

L-r…  Prince Ike and Mrs. chinwe Iloghalu Dr. Raymond  Obieri at the back is Mrs. Uche Onukwugha.

Dr Kelechi Isiugo his wife Dr Chizoba, pose with the brides  family.

L-r.. Mrs.Priscilla Otti   husband Nigerian economist, banker, investor, philanthropist and politician Dr Alex . Otti, Chairman Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Eme Ekeoma, his wife Barrister Ngozi,  Princess Nkeiru Okoro Justice court of Appeal  Honourable Justice Chinwe  Iyizoba, (Rtd).

L-r… Lady Christie Onwuzulike, bride  Dr  Chizoba,, Mother of the bride Lady Uchenna Obi,,Dame  Princess  Karenate -Egbuson , Mrs. Edith Mike Ejezie .

Dr Kelechi Isiugo and his wife Cutting their wedding  cake during the reception at  KFA Events Centre Lekki Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

