DPR fast tracks downstream oil and gas operations

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has launched its digitization initiative for Downstream operations under the ‘Automated Downstream System’ (ADS) program.

The digitization initiative is designed to improve overall efficiency and accelerate DPR Downstream Regulatory performance by reducing application processing time, enhance transparency, provide platform for accurate Downstream statistics, integrate with other stakeholders for document verification purposes and improve revenue collection.

In a statement made available to Daily Champion ,The ADS is in line with DPR’s alignment with government’s ease of doing business policy which is geared towards economic growth.

The initiative comprises amongst others, the following licences and permits:. Retail Outlet Monitoring (ROMS) license for kerosene peddlers, Retail stations and industrial consumers, Import/Export Permit (IMPEX) for Petroleum product, Coastal Vessel Licence (CVL), Lube Oil Blending Plant Licence (LOBL), Depot Licence (DL) and Refining Processing Licence (RPL).

WIth the Automated downstream system in place, the DPR no longer accepts manual processing of Downstream applications as all Applications for license and permits have been migrated to digital platforms.

Applicants are therefore expected to visit the Electronic license and Permit System (ELPS) portal on our website and take the following steps: Step 1: Create your company account by completing your corporate profile, Step 2: Apply for license or Permit Required

Step 3: Pay application fee online or through bank branches nationwide, Step 4: Upload required documents in PDF or TIFF file format, Step 5: Review and submit application for processing and Step 6: DPR issuance of Licence or Permit.

The department has also introduced the Smart Inspector solution to ease technical inspection, real-time data gathering and monitoring of oil and gas facilities to ensure safety and regulatory compliance .

These digitization initiatives of the DPR are integrated into the Corporate Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) application system which is the platform for our business system automation.

DPR will continue to provide robust regulatory oversight for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria in furtherance of its vision to be a leading Regulator in the global oil and gas space.

