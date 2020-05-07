Home Energy DPR donates personal protective equipment to Lagos State Government

Director/CEO, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engr. Sarki Auwalu.

UGO AMADI

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Lagos State Government to support its efforts in the management of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The items donated include 1000 units of face mask, 1000 units of protective boots, 1000 units of coverall protective gowns, 1000 units of  hand gloves, 1000 units of disposable bags and other protective materials.

The Director/CEO, Department of Petroleum Resources,  Engr. Sarki Auwalu who was represented by the Head,  Public Affairs DPR, Mr. Paul osu said the gesture was in line with DPR’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme specifically channelled to the various categories of health workers who have been on the frontline providing care in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.  He commended the State Governor for the dedication  and leadership he has displayed in the management of the pandemic in Lagos State.

Engr. Sarki Auwalu assured that DPR  will continue to provide needed support to  the Government in the management of the pandemic and beyond.

The Deputy Chief of Staff  to Lagos State Governor,  Mr  Gboyega Soyannwo, who received the materials on behalf of the Governor expressed his gratitude to DPR for the donation and cooperation at all times . He assured that the materials will be deployed to the health workers to provide them with the needed protection in the management of  COVID-19 pandemic.

