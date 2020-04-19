DPR director condoles with Buhari on the demise of his Chief of Staff,Abba Kyari

The Director/CEO, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engr. Sarki Auwalu, condoles with His Eccellency, the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), on the passing of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari OON, who died on Friday, April 17, 2020, and has since been buried in accordance with his faith.

Engr. Sarki Auwalu described the late Chief of Staff as a hardworking Nigerian, who dedicated a greater part of his life to the service of the country both in the private and public sector.

He was a bridge builder, who provided effective administrative support to the president in the governance of Nigeria.

He prayed that Almighty Allah will grant the President, the Kyari family and the people of Borno State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

For a better society

Total Views: 85 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

