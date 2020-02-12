Don’t reduce standard of Lagos-Badagry road, Sanwo-Olu appeals to FG

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that the ongoing rehabilitation of Lagos-Badagry Expressway meet international standard.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal while playing host to members of the Senate Committee on Works who paid him a courtesy visit at the State House, Alausa Ikeja.

The Governor who explained that the state government is working on 10-lane on the road from LASU to Okokomaiko corridor, believes the ministry of works should also replicate same from Agbara to Seme border.

According to him, since the road is international gateway, constructing two lanes would not meet the standard required.

In his words: “First is to thank Mr. President for giving the support at the budgetary level through the Ministry of Works. More importantly I thank the Committee for the oversight function to Lagos.”

He explained further that since Lagos used to be the former capital, “it has inherited both federal government assets and liabilities. We have to manage the assets which is a huge responsibility.

“Lagos-Badagry is the international gateway. We are constructing 10-lane from LASU junction to Okokomaiko. We are using state financing. So from Agbara to Seme border, we said to them to keep to 10 lanes instead of two.”

Sanwo-Olu said the State government has also been taking the opportunity of Public Private Partnership (PPP) to finance some of its road projects.

He cited the example of 4th Mainland Bridge, which he said, is now at various levels of procurements.

In his opening address, the Senate Committee chair, Alhaji Adamu Aliero, who led other members of the Committee on the visit, said they were on inspection tour of Federal Government roads project in the state.

The projects inspected according to the Chairman include, Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos Badagry, Apapa-Oshodi and Ishagamu-Ikorodu expressways.

Aliero, who was the former Governor of Kebbi State, noted that “there are other projects in the State but these four attracted our attention.”

While expressing the commitment of the President to ensure speedy completion especially the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Aliero stated that Lagos is strategic to Nigeria’s development.

He also disclosed that the Senate is coming up with legislation on PPP, saying with such arrangement on roads; government would be able to shift attention to education, health and others.

