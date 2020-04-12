Don’t be downcast, COVID-19 “ll be defeated, says Akeredolu

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has asked residents in the state to continue to pray ceaselessly against the deadly COVID-19 Pandemic.

He assured them that the virus would be defeated and people sing a song of victory eventually.

Akeredolu in his Easter message particularly urged Christians to see the stay at home order as a sacrifice to contain the spread of the virus, just as Jesus gave his life to save the world.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary(CPS) Segun Ajiboye,the governor urged the people to emulate the virtues and preaching of Jesus Christ and celebrate Easter with moderation.

He assured that people will bounce back stronger from the pains inflicted by COVID-19 with the resurrection of Christ.

The Governor noted that the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ is a strong message to the people that they will come out stronger after the defeat of the virus, and asks them to remain hopeful of a better future.

He asked the people of the state to join hands with the rest of the world to pray for health workers and others who are in the frontline of the battle against the Coronavirus.

