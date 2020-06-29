Doctors’ strike: Patients patronise private hospitals

DAMISI OJO, Akure

As medical doctors in the state government owned hospitals down tools due to strike embarked upon in Ondo State, private hospitals are now being patronised by residents in Akoko land.

Many families have withdrawn their patients, while new ones are not ready to go to government hospitals.

At the State Specialist Hospital Ikare, in Akoko North-East local government area of the state, nurses and other health workers were seen attending to few patients around.

At Iwaro-Oka,Ipe-Akoko and Irun-Akoko General Hospital, the same scenario was being witnessed.

Doctors said they refused to go to work over alleged nonchalant and insensitivity of Ondo State government to their plights.

A source disclosed that many doctors and health workers have contacted Coronavirus due to government’s poor handling and lack of adequate precautionary equipment and protective materials needed in government’s health facilities in the state.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD)of the State Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, Dr Ayodele Ogunlade, was the only one met at the hospital premises and confirmed that his colleagues had gone on strike.

Meanwhile, as the Isolation centre for COVID-19 pandemic cases in Akure had filled to capacity, the newly established centre in Ikare Akoko will now be used according to the state government.

