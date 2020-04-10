Discos gift Nigerians 2 months free electricity, as Kaduna Electric clarify issues

UGO AMADI

Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), the umbrella body of Electricity Distribution Companies, otherwise DISCOS, said, that they were in support of the proposal by the National Assembly and the Federal Executive arm of government that Nigerians should get two months of free electricity.

ANED, stated that modalities for the free power would be worked on and made public in due course.

Sunday Oduntan, executive director, ANED, in a statement issued in Abuja said, “The electricity distribution companies recognise the challenging effects of the coronavirus on the economic and daily lives of our customers.

“In fulfillment of our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardship that is currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country.”

Oduntan added, “We are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19.

“We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.”

He reiterated the commitment of the Discos to improving service delivery to the nation during the period of the coronavirus pandemic and thereafter.

In the same vein the Management of Kaduna Electric has informed customers that it supports the suggestion by the leadership of the National Assembly on giving two months free electricity to customers as a palliative in the light of the Covid19 pandemic .

In a statement made available to Daily Champion, the Head, Corporate Communication. Kaduna electric , Abdulazeez Abdullahi said ‘’our customers are to please note that the issue is still being discussed by all relevant stakeholders with a view to fashioning out modalities of how it will be implemented. For instance, we have not been directed which two months are to be declared free; whether March and April or April and May, amongst other issues. As soon as all these details are sorted out, Kaduna Electric shall oblige and implement whatever is agreed upon.

He noted that in the meantime that the operations continue as usual. ‘’We shall continue to provide our customers with uninterrupted power supply during this difficult period as promised.

