Director tasks auditors on transparency, accountability

The Director, FCT Audit Department, Faseyi Adeyinka Nathaniel made this call in his opening remarks during last week’s meeting of FCT Administration Residents Auditors organized to fashion out the Audit Programme for year 2020 in Abuja.

Explaining that it was customary for the Department to hold periodic meetings to chart the way forward, Faseyi stated that the meetings were necessary to enable the Resident Auditors to do their job professionally towards attainment of the mission and vision of the FCTA.

Speaking on the functions of his Department, the FCT Audit Director said it was difficult to fix a price tag on activities of the Department even as he disclosed it has saved the Administration Billions of Naira.

He said: “As of now, I may not be able to give you exact figure, but I can boldly say that the FCT Audit Department has saved the FCTA a lot of money. We cannot quantify it financially.

“For instance, we carry out investigations to block leakages and wastes in the system.

“So I will not be able to give you exact figure but the activities cover a lot of areas. Loopholes that could encourage corruption are not allowed to exist in the system, which means all we are doing is to dissuade and discourage corrupt practices in our activities in the FCT Administration.”

Another speaker at the event, Dr. Bala Kawu the immediate past Director of FCT Audit who delivered a paper titled “Auditors Professional Ethics”, underscored the importance of ethics in the Audit profession and called on all Auditors and Accountants to imbibe it and always update their trainings to be in tune with changes trends in the practice.

Tasking the Auditors to always be time conscious in the discharge of their duties, Kawu urged them to stay committed to ethics of the profession because it was a critical factor in determining their performance.

Kawu, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Al-Mubel Group of Companies, Abuja, also tasked the Auditors to familiarise themselves with relevant financial documents, including the Constitution, Public Service Rules, Procurement and Internal Revenue Service Acts, among others.

The one-day event was attended by staff of the Department, particularly Heads of Audit Units in the Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) of the FCTA.