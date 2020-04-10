Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) donates towards COVID -19

L-r… Director of welfare Diocese of Lagos Mr Uche Ekwensi , Mrs. Comfort Bashorun (Widow ) Mr Adebayo Adeniyi (driver) both beneficiaries, wife of the Bishop Diocese of Lagos Prof Motunrayo Olumakaiye and Synod Secretary Venerable Segun Ladeinde , during the presentation of Food items and palliative measures to the needy by the diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion donation towards Covid -19 yesterday 09/4/2020.

L-r… Director of welfare Diocese of Lagos Mr Uche Ekwensi, received a letter for Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governor of Lagos State, gift items from Synod Secretary The Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) Venerable Segun Ladeinde, during the presentation of Food items and palliative measures to the needy by the diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion donation towards Covid -19 yesterday 09/4/2020.

Cross Section of the food items during the presentation organised by welfare of the diocese to minister to the needs of the people as the nation and nations of the world battle the scourge of Covid -19 yesterday 12/4/2020. …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 24 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

