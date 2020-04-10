Home Photo Gallery Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) donates towards COVID -19

R-L …Wife of the Bishop Diocese of Lagos Prof Motunrayo Olumakaiye , presenting food items to the needy , Mr Adebayo Adeniyi (driver) and Mrs. Comfort Bashorun (Widow ) during the presentation of food items to the needy by the diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion donation towards Covid -19 yesterday 09/4/2020…. PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r… Director of welfare Diocese of Lagos Mr Uche Ekwensi , Mrs. Comfort Bashorun (Widow )  Mr Adebayo Adeniyi (driver) both beneficiaries, wife of the Bishop Diocese of Lagos  Prof Motunrayo Olumakaiye  and Synod Secretary Venerable Segun Ladeinde , during the  presentation of Food items and palliative measures  to the needy by the diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion   donation towards Covid -19 yesterday 09/4/2020.

L-r… Director of welfare Diocese of Lagos Mr Uche Ekwensi, received  a letter  for    Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu  Governor of Lagos State, gift items  from Synod Secretary The Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion)  Venerable Segun Ladeinde,  during the  presentation of Food items and palliative measures  to the needy by the diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion   donation towards Covid -19 yesterday 09/4/2020.

Cross Section of the food items during  the presentation  organised by welfare of the diocese to minister to the needs of the people as the nation and nations of the world  battle the scourge of  Covid -19 yesterday 12/4/2020. …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

