Die alone if you contract COVID-19, don’t spread it – Lauretta Onochie

Social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, has advised Nigerians to heed to the instructions of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and Federal ministry of Health, towards controlling the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

NCDC along with the Federal Ministry of Health had asked Nigerians to maintain social distance, Stay at home, wear face mask, use hand sanitizers, clean environments, avoid scratching one’s eyes, nose and mouth with dirty hands, etc.

However, it will surprise you to note that despite the above warnings, some Nigerians have continued to flout the orders, saying that Coronavirus does not exist.

Few equally took to the micro blogging site (Twitter), saying that Covid-19 is a rich man’s disease, and has nothing to do with the poor.

In view of the above postulations, the outspoken Onochie while answering question posed by a twitter user ‘Samuel @Birdswing’, opined, “It’s your choice. We all stay home for a short while, manage what we have now. Or keep spreading d virus and die.

“The earlier we obey the rules, the earlier we will all come out and carry on with our lives. Just like China. “When you get it, don’t infect your family. Please die alone”.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded one thousand two hundred and seventy-three covid-19 carriers, 1273, and had discharged two hundred and thirty-nine, 239.

NCDC had equally published number of deaths recorded so far, which totaled forty, 40.

