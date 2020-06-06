Desmond Elliot celebrates wife’s birthday

Nigerian lawmaker and Nollywood actor Desmond Elliot took to social media to express his undying love for his pretty wife Victoria Elliot.

Although the lovebirds have been married since 2003 with 4 children, the politician stated that his better half is the best help meet anyone can could ever ask for.

Sharing a photo of Victoria, he wrote:

‘Pretty,delectable and simply the best help meet any one could ever ask for . Happy birthday Babamai love you always . You are indeed blessed beyond measure , keep winning my baby I love you’

The 46 year old who won best supporting actor in a drama at the 2nd Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards and was nominated for best supporting actor at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards has starred in more than two hundred films and soap operas.

Elliot was elected lawmaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency, in the April 11th 2015 Nigerian General Elections.

