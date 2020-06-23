Demolition of Embassy: FG summons Ghana envoy over demolition

.. Buhari, APC have brought shame to Nigeria –PDP

Nigeria summoned a senior Ghanaian diplomat to complain over “attacks” on its High Commission compound in Accra that saw a building demolished, foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama said on Monday.

“Summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission of Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff,” Onyeama wrote on Twitter.

Armed men reportedly entered the Nigerian High Commission compound in Ghana’s capital Accra on Friday to supervise bulldozers to demolish a building under construction.

Onyeama on Sunday demanded those responsible must be punished, adding that Nigeria was in talks with the Ghanaian authorities over the matter.

“We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building,” he said.

The Ghanaian authorities said they would probe the incident.

“Accordingly, investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book,” Ghana’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The incident came five months after the foreign ministry denied reports that the Nigerian diplomatic mission in Ghana had been evicted from Accra.

Traditional rulers in the city have complained that the Nigerian High Commission was encroaching on land they owned.

Meanwhile, reacting to this, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the demolition of the Nigeria Embassy in Ghana has further shown how Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) incompetence has destroyed the respect and honour other nations had for our country.

The party said in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, that the embarrassing situation in Ghana has again highlighted the poor rating of the Buhari Presidency by other nations, exposed its lack of capacity to exude the nation pride as well as its failure to meaningfully engage other world leaders on diplomatic issues.

“The PDP described as disheartening that since the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC have not demonstrated the littlest effort to preserve our nation’s integrity, beyond the tepid statements by our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema.

“Our party holds that the demolition of our nation’s embassy is a huge contempt, which the Buhari Presidency could have stopped through engagements at the highest level of diplomatic relations, but failed as a result of sheer incompetence and incapacity to articulate our national pride before other world leaders.

“This situation has further explained why attacks on Nigerians and Nigerian interests in foreign lands had escalated under the Buhari administration, with Nigerians being harassed and killed in various parts of the world by assailants, who take advantage of the incompetence and weaknesses of the current government in Nigeria.

“The PDP particularly recalls how the Buhari administration exhibited unpardonable weakness and failed to protect innocent Nigerians who were being killed in violent xenophobic attacks in South Africa last year.

“The PDP therefore calls on President Buhari to wake up both to his domestic and international responsibilities and save our nation from further embarrassing situations across the globe.”

