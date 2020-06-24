Demolition: Ghanaian President apologises to Nigeria–FG

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

In a telephone call, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he has directed full investigation into the incident.

Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court according to a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, (Media & Publicity).

Recall that the Nigerian government on Monday summoned the Ghanaian High Commissioner in Nigeria, Iva Denoo, over the demolition of a section of the Nigerian embassy in Accra, Ghana.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in a Twitter post, said he had asked the Ghanaian official to give an “urgent explanation” on the recent attacks on Nigeria’s diplomatic residence and the staff in Accra.

“Summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff,” Mr Onyeama tweeted.

On Friday night, armed men reportedly stormed the Nigerian High Commissioner’s residence that hosts a block of uncompleted apartments meant for visiting diplomats and forcibly turned away staff who were present at the scene.

Afterwards, the building was demolished by the men who said they had the support of the Ghanaian National Security while the police, also present at the place, reportedly watched on without interceding.

Following the attacks, Mr. Onyeama vowed to investigate the demolition by engaging the Ghanaian government to “demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana.”

In the past months, the relations between Ghana and Nigeria have become tense especially in the area of trade following the border closure by the Nigerian government.

A diplomatic spat may deepen between the two countries, if not handled well.

The Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier denounced the attack describing the development as “a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR, 19610).”

