Democracy Day: X-raying milestones of Senator Ahmad Lawan’s 9th Assembly

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI

On June 11, 2019, Senator Ahmad Lawan emerged as the Senate President of the ninth Senate with 79 votes defeating Ali Ndume of Borno-South senatorial district who polled less than 28 votes, the ninth Senate set the ball of legislative business rolling.

While delivering his acceptance speech, Lawan vowed to protect the Independent of legislature and also ensure passage of law that will benefit Nigerians

He said, “Let me reassure my distinguished colleagues that in the discharge of my duties as the President of the 9th Senate, I will be fair and just to all, irrespective of party affiliations, religious and ethnic extractions. I, therefore, solicit for unalloyed support of all my Distinguished Colleagues. Together, we can reinvent a vibrant, robust and result-oriented Senate.

“In the 9th Senate no dream is too big to imagine, no challenge is too great to surmount. We will pursue our goal of a better and brighter future, we will no longer settle for anything less than the best. We will work with and collaborate with other arms of government to reclaim our country and restore our values. We will dream big, aim high and take bold initiatives. To this end, I will work with my colleagues to build actionable consensus around a robust legislative agenda that serves the best interest of majority of our people.

“To this end, we will focus on improving the institutional capacity and capabilities of the Senate for effective performance of its constitutional and political duties in the most cost effective and service enhancing manner. Issues such as bill and motion progression and tracking, enhanced internal operations and funding of committees, an open and ICT enabled Senate will be on our front burner.

“We are going to work collaboratively with the executive arm of government to strengthen our planning and budget linkage that ensures effective service delivery and fulfilment of essential government obligations to the citizens, while taking care of the perennial delays in our annual appropriation bill passage and implementation.

“We will embark upon a sustained pursuit of national ethical renewal, through legislative and political support for the fight against corruption and other major security challenges that Nigeria faces today, namely; rural and highway banditry; inter-ethnic conflicts; herdsmen and farmer conflicts, cattle rustling; kidnapping and all other forms of criminality in the country.

“We have a plan to make Nigeria an economic growth hub and the most sought after business destination in Africa. This is to be achieved through legislative and policy coordination with the Executive Arm of Government to put in place the necessary reforms and legal instruments that promote the diversification and investment in the critical (real and service) sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“We will frontally address the current high level of youth unemployment, underemployment and high use of illicit drugs as well as depression and high rate of suicide.

“At the same time, we will collaborate with the House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly, with a view to having legislative partnerships that address the existential challenges of corruption, insecurity, emerging criminal gangs, kidnaping, poverty, decayed educational system that has left Nigeria with an embarrassing reported figure of 14 million out of school children.”

Since the ninth Senate led by Senator Ahmad Lawan has set ball rolling , the lawmakers have passed bills that will benefit Nigerians with passage Finance bill and Amendment of Public procurement Act into law.

The finance bill includes Petroleum Profit Tax Act (PPT), Customs and Excise Tax Act, Company Income Tax Act (CITA), Personal Income Tax Act, Value Added Tax Act, Stamp Duties Tax Act, and the Capital Gains Act.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Adeola Olamilekan, while presenting the bill for passage said: “The Bill seeks to increase revenue generation from duties on Electronic Stamps Duties. The Bill seeks to improve revenue by removing the tax exemption granted for dividends or incomes received from companies charged under Petroleum Profits Tax Act. The Bill was a welcome development and the consensus view was that its proposals and principles should be sustained, subject to the specific recommendations of the Committee.”

The passage of the bill into law marks the first significant overhaul of Nigeria’s fiscal system in 20 years. In most countries, there is an annual review of the tax code alongside the budgeting process.

The passage of the Finance Act, 2019 (“the Finance Act”) marks a return to an era of active fiscal supervision geared towards stimulating the economy and creating an enabling environment for sustainable development.

Also, the Senate amended the Public Procurement Act. The amendments brought about review of mobilization fee for contractors, create an e-procurement model and provide a time frame for procurement processes.

On the economy, this senate embraced fully the duty of strengthening budgeting for sustainable national development, as this essential task had been serially relegated. Lawan repeatedly stressed that towards revamping the economy “the budget 2020 is going to be part of what we want to do differently from the previous sessions of the Senate”.

Consideration of bills and motions including executive communications as well as other interventions are always approached with patriotic zeal devoid of partisan sentiment.

When the issue of exclusion of South Eastern region from $22.7 billion loan was raised on the floor the Senate considered the bill a matter of National interest despite that the South East Region is being controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

For the first time in 12 years, the Senate ensured return of budget from January to December.

Although, the Senate is described as rubber stamp of President Muhammadu Buhari, the position of the senate, particularly the president, Ahmad Lawan, is that every bill and resolution must reflect the ideals and aspirations of the people. This informed his declaration that no anti-people legislation shall be passed by this senate.

With aforementioned of impact of ninth Senate led by Senator Ahmad Lawan, it is left for the critics to look deep whether the highest legislative body protected the interest of the nation.

For a better society

Total Views: 91 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

