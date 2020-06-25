Delta to set up modular refinery, revives others

Delta State Government has approved the setting up of a modular refinery, and commencement of work at an agro-industrial park in the state, which will be funded from an N8billion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Government also appointed a committee to assess how the land occupied by the moribund Africa Timber and Plywood (AT&P), Sapele, could be effectively utilised for other ventures.

The Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this to journalists in Asaba, after the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, also reaffirmed that its 2020 budget was being further reviewed in line with developments on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aniagwu further assured Deltans that the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and his team are determined to work out programmes that would get them positively engaged, and reduce the effects of the ravaging pandemic.

He said: “Delta is known for its petrochemicals, and Exco believes that it is high time we participated in that sector. So, we are investing in a modular refinery to be established at Okpai, Ndokwa East Local Government Area. The modular refinery will generate revenue for the state, and create job opportunities for our people.”

“Most of us are aware of the agro-industrial Park at Aboh-Ogwashi in Aniocha South Local Government Area; Exco approved that government should explore that window provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Agriculture Loan to see that the industrial park, which will be private sector-driven comes on stream. The industrial park is big, and Norsworthy is among the companies that is investing and managing the park.”

Aniagwu further said, “The meeting also examined the AT&P that occupies a vast area in Sapele, and we are looking at how to auction some of the machinery and look at how to utilise that land to help more people to be employed.

“The State Government would be partnering the private sector to train some youths on how to construct telecommunication towers.

Due to COVID-19, what we had today was more of an economic Exco meeting, as it was basically on how to re-jig the economy of the State to get more of our people engaged now and after the COVID-19.

“We also looked at a proposal by a company to produce tower for the telecom sector, and the Exco approved investment in the tower production plant to be sited at Issele-Uku. All that I have mentioned as approved by Exco are value-driven projects that will be of benefits to our people. And due to the fall in price of oil in the international market and the effects of COVID-19, the 2020 budget of the state had been reviewed and would be presented to the House of Assembly for approval.”

He advised that people should take COVID-19 serious by going for medical checks once they have any symptom of the ailment, observing that the number of COVID-19 cases was on the rise in the state, and urged the people to take responsibility by obeying laid down health protocols.

