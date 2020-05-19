Delta sets up new security outfit

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Asaba

The Delta State Government has announced the establishment of a new security outfit,’ Delta Hawk,’ to coordinate the operations of the various community security outfits under an umbrella body in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, who spoke in Asaba on Tuesday, said the need for the new security outfit became imperative due to the rising spate of insecurity in the state.

He said a proposed bill to give legal backing was already being perfected by the state government for onward transmission to the state House of Assembly, stressing that the new security outfit when operational, would coordinate the activities of local vigilante group and neighbourhood watch in the state.

He said, “The idea for the new security outfit in the state is not because we have lost total confidence on the competence of the police and other security outfits but to coordinate them for effective results, mind you, crime cannot be completely eliminated.

“This state security outfit will not change that of proposed regional security outfit being championed by Governors of South-South region. I had discussion with Director General of BRACED commission, Amb. Joe Keshi, a few days ago and I can tell you categorically that the region outfit remains on course and this Delta Hawk will not affect it.

“The vigilante group is very important to us, so, we are planning to restructure them and have a proper coordination in the state. The activities of herdsmen are quite complex and complicated”.

He stated that the new security outfit would help check the activities of hoodlums in the state but insisted that it was not targetted at the herdsmen alone as it may have been speculated in some quarters.

